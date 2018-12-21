Calavo Growers (CVGW) Given a $94.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) received a $94.00 price target from analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVGW. Buckingham Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $70.97. 138,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,066. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $32,838.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,978.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 797.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth $144,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth $206,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth $219,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

