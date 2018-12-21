Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Holdings Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 348.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Callaway Golf Co has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $262.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

