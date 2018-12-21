Canaccord Genuity Lowers Stagecoach Group (SGC) Price Target to GBX 150

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 171 ($2.23) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 166 ($2.17).

LON:SGC opened at GBX 132.40 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Stagecoach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 124.40 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 2.15%.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

