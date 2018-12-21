Canadian National Railway (CNR) Price Target Cut to C$110.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$119.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$121.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.23.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$99.58 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$90.84 and a 1-year high of C$118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.46 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.28182794857868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Allan Macdonald sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.45, for a total value of C$813,473.55.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

