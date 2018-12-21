Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Price Target to $209.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $188.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.73.

FDS stock opened at $201.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $184.48 and a 52-week high of $237.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 62.54%. The company had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $263,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,320.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $588,000. BTIM Corp. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 78,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 30.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,087,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 252.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

