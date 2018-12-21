Capital Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPY. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $247.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $244.65 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

