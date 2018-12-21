Capital One Financial Weighs in on EOG Resources Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Monday, December 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $138.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

EOG stock opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 84,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in EOG Resources by 37.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,686 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

