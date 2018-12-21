Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

Shares of BMV SHY opened at $83.32 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,477.38 and a 12 month high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th.

