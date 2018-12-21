Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $787,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Stock

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 201.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $347,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth $365,000.

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $44,852.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,347.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $83,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $341,375. 3.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NTCT opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.30 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

