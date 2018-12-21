Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) received a $27.00 price target from stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 113.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CARA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.36 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

CARA traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 1,181,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,043. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.90.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $475,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,526 shares of company stock worth $1,830,672. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,055,000 after acquiring an additional 516,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $6,682,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,551,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after acquiring an additional 305,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after acquiring an additional 305,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 737,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

