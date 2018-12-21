Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Laidlaw

Laidlaw set a $30.00 target price on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.36 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.34.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,043. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $524.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.90.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,672 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

