CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

CRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

CARBO Ceramics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.56. CARBO Ceramics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.76 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 32.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CARBO Ceramics news, insider Gary A. Kolstad purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 222,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 222,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 165.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 210,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,672,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 140,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CARBO Ceramics during the third quarter valued at about $962,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics, Inc is an oilfield services technology company, which engages in the manufacture and supply of ceramic proppant and resin-coated sand. It operates through the Oilfield Technologies and Services; and Environmental Products and Services segment. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants on a global basis for hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

