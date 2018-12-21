Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSII. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,924,000 after buying an additional 98,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,551,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,230,921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 409,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 886,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after purchasing an additional 133,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

CSII opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $990.96 million, a PE ratio of 527.20 and a beta of 2.36. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

