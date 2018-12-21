CareDx’s (CDNA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Our price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $1,123M, which includes a discounted cash flow analysis based asset value for pre- and post-transplant tests, using a 15% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate, and assuming 41.5M shares outstanding at the end of 2019.””

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on CareDx to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $22.95 on Friday. CareDx has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $985.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.07.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CareDx had a negative net margin of 113.89% and a negative return on equity of 125.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 million. On average, analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 108,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $2,937,602.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,099 shares of company stock worth $7,397,503. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 12.6% in the third quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which offers pre- and post-transplant continuum. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, which aids clinicians in identifying heart transplant recipients with stable allograft function and AlloSure, which is a donor-derived cell free DNA test.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.