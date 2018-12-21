Carlisle Companies (CSL) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday.

CSL has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley set a $130.00 target price on Carlisle Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Carlisle Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $95.10 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,554,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.