CarMax (KMX) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $87.00 price target on CarMax and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,547,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,762. CarMax has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,531,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CWM LLC increased its position in CarMax by 266.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth $123,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in CarMax by 3,526.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth $190,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

