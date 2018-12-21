Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,693 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,310 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 299,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,197,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,781 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.6% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,829 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares in the company, valued at $250,272,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,640 shares in the company, valued at $9,133,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,073 shares of company stock worth $15,407,364 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.96.

Shares of ABT opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

