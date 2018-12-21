Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,995 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

