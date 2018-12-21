Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 2,116.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth $233,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter worth $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carriage Services by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Carriage Services by 95.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 111.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In other Carriage Services news, Director Barry K. Fingerhut purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Leibman purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,418.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 150,051 shares of company stock worth $2,443,302. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/carriage-services-inc-csv-shares-bought-by-tower-research-capital-llc-trc.html.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.