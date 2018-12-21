Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.47

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.47 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 123417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.64.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $152.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $45.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $1,199,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,735.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,420,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,507,000 after acquiring an additional 102,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,420,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,507,000 after purchasing an additional 102,133 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 39.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 68,115 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 754,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.47” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/cathay-general-bancorp-caty-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-32-47.html.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.