Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) insider Catherine Glickman purchased 675 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,921 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £26,466.75 ($34,583.50).

RSW opened at GBX 4,022 ($52.55) on Friday. Renishaw plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,024 ($39.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,820 ($76.05).

Get Renishaw alerts:

RSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,704 ($48.40) price target (down from GBX 4,535 ($59.26)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,220 ($55.14) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,475.80 ($58.48).

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/catherine-glickman-buys-675-shares-of-renishaw-plc-rsw-stock.html.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.