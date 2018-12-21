Caxton Associates LP Has $848,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.57.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $242.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

