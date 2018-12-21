CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0034

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and IDEX. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $88,580.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.74 or 0.10878345 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000317 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00030064 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00001520 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00001115 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,199,241 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.