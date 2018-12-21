Celanese (CE) Given Sell Rating at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.68.

CE stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,266,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.08. Celanese has a 12-month low of $83.90 and a 12-month high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 39.39%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,683,000 after acquiring an additional 58,068 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,470,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,653,000 after acquiring an additional 122,213 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,815,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,695,000 after acquiring an additional 969,914 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,474,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,040,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,084,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,621,000 after acquiring an additional 369,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

