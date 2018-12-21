Celanese Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,380 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,574% compared to the average daily volume of 89 call options.

CE opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. Celanese has a twelve month low of $83.90 and a twelve month high of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Celanese by 51,031.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 57,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Celanese by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 237,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Celanese by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after acquiring an additional 79,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 260,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

