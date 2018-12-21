Cengage Learning Holdings II (CNGO) Bonds Drop 4.5% During Trading

An issue of Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc (OTCMKTS:CNGO) bonds fell 4.5% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 9.5% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $68.25 and were trading at $76.00 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.

CNGO stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About Cengage Learning Holdings II (OTCMKTS:CNGO)

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through Learning, Gale, and International segments. The Learning segment produces various digital and print educational solutions and associated services for the academic, skills, and school markets in the United States.

