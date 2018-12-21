Centene Corp (CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks Sells 2,540 Shares

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $308,000.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CNC traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $97.61 and a 52 week high of $148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 1.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 745,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tavio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,773,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. raised their price target on shares of Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Centene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centene from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.45.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

