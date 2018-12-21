Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler's checks, cashier's checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Centerstate Bank has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $128.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

In related news, Chairman Ernest S. Pinner acquired 1,425 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,024.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 115,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,515.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Pou, Jr. acquired 1,300 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,759.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,225 shares of company stock valued at $303,655. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 19.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 34.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 14.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

