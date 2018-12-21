Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,488 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1,076.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE:DG opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $85.54 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

