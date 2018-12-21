Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 608 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,775,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 871,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,999,000 after acquiring an additional 76,560 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 90,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $217.48 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $209.91 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, insider Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.86, for a total value of $1,278,557.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Borzi sold 5,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.37, for a total value of $1,485,702.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,500.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,795 shares of company stock worth $19,571,318. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

