Centurylink (CTL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.42

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 545913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.94%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $141,160.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,284. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $1,003,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Centurylink in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 6.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 17,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the third quarter valued at about $6,922,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the third quarter valued at about $1,015,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centurylink (NYSE:CTL)

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

