Cerner (CERN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.54

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.54 and last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 144474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Get Cerner alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $25,208,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $70,327,629.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $39,876,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,567,000 after acquiring an additional 462,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,567,000 after acquiring an additional 462,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,956,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,817,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 191,922.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,201 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,078,000 after acquiring an additional 141,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cerner (CERN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.54” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/cerner-cern-hits-new-12-month-low-at-50-54.html.

About Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.