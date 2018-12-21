Cerner Co. (CERN) Receives $69.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $14,382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,745,734.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $25,208,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,876,700 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cerner by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 101,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,027,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cerner by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,630,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,582. Cerner has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Cerner had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.