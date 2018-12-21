Chaparral Energy (CHAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Chaparral Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st.

CHAP opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Chaparral Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.57 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Chaparral Energy news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds bought 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,609.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $119,295,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,395,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $24,658,000. Venor Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $23,360,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the third quarter worth about $17,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

