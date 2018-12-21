Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Purchases 59,400 Shares of GTT Communications Inc (GTT)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the quarter. GTT Communications makes up about 4.7% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTT shares. ValuEngine lowered GTT Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on GTT Communications to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on GTT Communications from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE GTT traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 1.13. GTT Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $448.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.19 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Brian Thompson acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,878.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 524,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,583,555.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,076,133 shares of company stock worth $76,268,822. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

