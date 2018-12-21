Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Holdings Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 40.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 5.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 92.3% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 102.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,707,000 after acquiring an additional 128,910 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 42.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 255,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,618,000 after acquiring an additional 76,421 shares during the period.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. ValuEngine raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Childrens Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.17. Childrens Place Inc has a 52-week low of $89.46 and a 52-week high of $161.65.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.19 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/childrens-place-inc-plce-holdings-raised-by-man-group-plc.html.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.