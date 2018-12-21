Childrens Place (PLCE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $89.46

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.46 and last traded at $91.22, with a volume of 31818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.17.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.19 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its stake in Childrens Place by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 9.7% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 0.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Childrens Place (PLCE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $89.46” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/childrens-place-plce-hits-new-12-month-low-at-89-46.html.

Childrens Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.