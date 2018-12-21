Childrens Place (PLCE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $89.46

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.46 and last traded at $91.22, with a volume of 31818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.17.
Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.19 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 25.28%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its stake in Childrens Place by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 9.7% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 0.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.
Childrens Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
