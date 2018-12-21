Childrens Place (PLCE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLCE. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Childrens Place from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.20.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.17. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $89.46 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.19 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 50.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,240,000 after buying an additional 278,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 12,849.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 268,038 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the third quarter worth $27,372,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 44.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after buying an additional 194,722 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter worth $16,912,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

