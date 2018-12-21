Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $391.67 and last traded at $400.77. Approximately 1,361,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 910,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $550.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Maxim Group raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $573.00 to $527.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total value of $55,846,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $69,452,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $2,407,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

