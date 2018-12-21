CI Investments Inc. Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Hess Corp. (HES)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,047,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,005,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 957,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

HES stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.69%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $235,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/ci-investments-inc-has-5-57-million-holdings-in-hess-corp-hes.html.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.