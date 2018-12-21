CI Investments Inc. Invests $3.02 Million in Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stock

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 6.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,422,000 after acquiring an additional 183,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,892,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $839,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Biogen by 503.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,473,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,362,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,588,000 after acquiring an additional 72,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,241,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.62.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $292.33 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.31 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

