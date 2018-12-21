CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Randgold Resources were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Randgold Resources by 97.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Randgold Resources by 29.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Randgold Resources in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Randgold Resources in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Randgold Resources in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. BidaskClub upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Macquarie lowered Randgold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Randgold Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randgold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOLD opened at $84.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of -0.27. Randgold Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.90 and a 1 year high of $104.05.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 21.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Randgold Resources Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.123 per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Randgold Resources’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Randgold Resources’s payout ratio is 67.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/ci-investments-inc-reduces-stake-in-randgold-resources-ltd-gold.html.

Randgold Resources Profile

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.