CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,096,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,493 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.2% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,093 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

