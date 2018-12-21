Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) Holdings Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Bell to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE CBB opened at $7.15 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $387.79 million, a P/E ratio of -89.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

