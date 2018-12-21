Cintas (CTAS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.87-6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.84 billion.Cintas also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.30-7.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $159.04 on Friday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $147.38 and a twelve month high of $217.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.09.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

