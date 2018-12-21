Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,578,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,293,000 after purchasing an additional 401,694 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,499,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,602,000 after purchasing an additional 76,729 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,833,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,897,000 after purchasing an additional 165,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 775,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Nomura lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

