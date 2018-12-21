CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Holdings Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIT. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CIT Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000.

CIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on CIT Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CIT Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

NYSE CIT opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.48 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

