Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 168,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 45,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 293,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1052 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

