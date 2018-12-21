Citadel Trading 28.3% Higher This Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. Citadel has a total market cap of $89,203.00 and $206.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Citadel has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,961,209 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

