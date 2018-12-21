Citigroup Analysts Give Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) a $33.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $33.00 target price on Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.10. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 67.73% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Michael L. Hollis bought 3,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.68 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,825,000 after acquiring an additional 167,826 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 911.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,352,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.